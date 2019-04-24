|
Josephine Russo
Edison - Josephine Russo passed away Monday April 22, 2019 at Brighton Gardens in Edison surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Port Reading and resided in Colonia before moving to Edison in 1999.
Mrs. Russo was a secretary for 40 years. After retiring she volunteered playing the piano at the Veterans Home in Menlo Park, NJ where she was billed as "Jo and her Piano". She was a parishioner of St. Cecelia Church, Iselin.
Josephine was predeceased by her husband Ralph Russo, her parents Alfred and Mary Zullo and her brother Angelo Zullo. Surviving are her children Annalynn Miele and her husband John, Sylvester Russo and his wife Renee also 2 grandchildren Jeffrey Miele and his wife Amy and Jennifer Miele.
Funeral Mass Friday April 26,2019 10:00am at St Cecelia Church Iselin. Entombment to follow at Woodbridge Memorial Garden, Woodbridge.
In Lieu of flowers family request donations in her loving memory to: JFK Haven Hospice 65 James Street Edison, NJ 08818. https://www.jfkmc.org/donate.
Published in Home News Tribune on Apr. 24, 2019