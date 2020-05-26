|
|
Josephine S. Gambino
Summit - Josephine S. Gambino of Summit, N.J. passed away on Friday, May 22, 2020 at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, Somerset, N.J. at the age of 92.
Josephine was born on May 23, 1927 in Summit, N.J. She was the daughter of Maria (nee Fagnani) and James Gambino. Josephine remained a resident of Summit, N.J. until moving to Brookdale Assisted Living, Hillsborough, N.J. in 2013. She was predeceased by her sister Lucy Muzzipapa.
She was employed at McGregor Manufacturing for 32 years until her retirement. Josephine was an active parishioner of St. Teresa of Avila Church where she was a member of the Rosary Society. She was also a member of the Summit Senior Center. Josephine was skilled at arts and crafts and was especially skilled at needlepoint. Her other interests included playing cards and taking trips to Atlantic City.
Josephine is survived by her dear brother Benedict Gambino, her 4 loving nieces Mary Lahutsky, Lucy Muzzipapa, Fran Krause, Kathi Kurz and husband Chris. She is also survived by cherished great-niece Ashley and great-nephews Michael and his wife Valerie, Justin, Hunter, Gary Ross, Garin and Hayden.
Due to the current restrictions on public gatherings funeral services will be private under the direction of Paul Ippolito Summit Memorial. Interment will be held at St. Teresa's Cemetery. Please visit ippolitofuneralhomes.com for additional information and to send the family condolences.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made in her memory to St. Teresa of Avila Catholic Church, 306 Morris Ave, Summit, N.J. 07901.
Published in Courier News from May 26 to May 27, 2020