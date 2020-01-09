|
Josephine Skwira Clark
East Brunswick - Josephine Skwira Clark, 95 of East Brunswick, passed away on January 7, 2020 at Robert Wood Johnson with her family by her side.
Born in Sayreville, NJ she was the daughter of the late Stanley and Elizabeth Skwira Josephine was a lifelong resident of East Brunswick and was a communicant of St Bartholomew Church.
Predeceased by her loving husband of 62 years, George F. Clark Sr. (2010), sisters Viola Zdrodowski, Stella Klos, Florence Bienkowski, and brothers Walter and John Skwira.
Survived by son, Dr. George F. Clark Jr. and his wife Patricia of East Windsor, NJ, three grandchildren, Katherine Twomey and husband Jason, Elizabeth and Daniel Clark, two great grandchildren John Jason Twomey and Elizabeth Katherine Twomey, also many nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held 11 am on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Saint Bartholomew Church, 470 Ryder's Lane, East Brunswick, NJ. Entombment will follow at Holy Cross Burial Park, East Brunswick.
Calling hours will be Sunday, Saturday January 11th, 2020 - 8:30-10:30 AM at Rezem Funeral Home, 457 Cranbury Road, East Brunswick, NJ.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to only.
Published in Home News Tribune from Jan. 9 to Jan. 10, 2020