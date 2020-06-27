Josephine (Ochat) Spicuzza, age 92, of Bayville passed away Thursday, June 25, 2020 at Tallwoods Care Center of Bayville.



Mrs. Spicuzza was born in New Brunswick and resided in Jamesburg and Monroe Twp. for many years before moving to Bayville.



Josephine was a member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses in Monroe Twp.



She was predeceased by her husband, Charles S. Spicuzza who died in 2012 and her nephew, Kenneth Ferris.



She is survived by her nieces and nephews.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store