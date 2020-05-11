|
Josephine Vadinsky
Bound Brook - Josephine Vadinsky, 87, passed away on Saturday, May 9, 2020 at her home in Bound Brook surrounded by her family. She was born to the late Anthony and Mary DePaola and was a life long resident of Bound Brook, graduating from Bound Brook High School in 1950. Josephine was a proud stay at home Mom who not only enjoyed baking and cooking for her family but she also loved helping everyone she could. In her spare time, she enjoyed volunteering at Somerset Medical Center in Somerville and walking in the mall. Josephine also enjoyed sewing, knitting and loved all animals. She will be sadly missed by family and friends.
She was predeceased by her siblings, Vincent DePaolo, Rose Patriarca, Grace Evans, and Mike DePaolo.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory her beloved husband of 66 years, George Vadinsky; sons, Joseph Vadinsky and his wife, Barbara, and Bill Vadinsky and wife, Donna; grandchildren, Jodi, Jenna, Carly, Christopher, Amy, Eric, and Brian, great-grandson, Dylan; brother, George DePaolo and wife, Ann, and many nieces and great nephews.
Private services will be held on Thursday, May 14, 2020 with Bridgewater Funeral Home, 707 East Main Street, Bridgewater, NJ 08807. Entombment will be held at Resurrection Cemetery in Piscataway. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Hubert's Giralda Animal Shelter, 3201 Rt. 22W, Branchburg, NJ.
Published in Courier News from May 11 to May 12, 2020