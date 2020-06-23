Josephine Ziemba
Sayreville - Josephine Ziemba, age 94 of Sayreville, passed away Monday, June 22, 2020, at home with her loving family by her side. Born in Linden, Josephine was a lifelong resident of Sayreville . Before her retirement, Josephine was a School Nurse for The Sayreville Board of Education. She was a communicant of Saint Stanislaus Church in Sayreville. Family always came first next to her love of gardening, cardinals and trips to the casino. Josephine was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, friend and so much more. She will be missed by all who knew her.

She is predeceased by her beloved husband Joseph in 2011 as well as her parents John & Antonina Brudecki and her 9 siblings. Surviving are her daughters and their spouses Karen & Glenn Methner, Eileen & Joseph Wolski and Maryann Sawka as well as her 6 grandchildren Brian, Michael (& Emily), David (& Rachel), Joseph Jr. (& Rosanne), Jessica (& Greg), and Stephen along with 7 great-grandchildren Elizabeth, Gabriella, Michael, Morgan, Lillian, Josephine & Ella, as well as many loving nieces and nephews. The family would also like to acknowledge her loving caregiver Theresa as well as Stein Hospice.

Calling hours will be Thursday from 9am -10:30am at the Maliszewski Memorial Home, 121 Main St. Sayreville. A prayer service will take place at 10am on Thursday at the funeral home in Sayreville. Burial will follow at St. Stanislaus Cemetery in Sayreville. Letters of condolence, complete funeral details and directions may be found on maliszewskimemoiralhome.com




