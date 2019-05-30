|
Jovita "Jova" Lopez
Roselle - Jovita "Jova" Lopez, 79 of Roselle, formerly of Perth Amboy, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 27, 2019, at Westfield Care Center, Westfield with her loving family by her side.
Jova was born and raised in San Sebastian, Puerto Rico and came to Perth Amboy in 9 years ago before moving to Roselle 4 years ago. She was a homemaker and was very proud of that, she loved cooking and spending time with her family and friends. She was a parishioner of Most Holy Jesus Parish at La Asuncion Church.
She is preceded in death by her devoted husband Ramon Rivera, who passed away in 2014; loving daughter of Maximino Lopez and Juana Soberal; dear sister of Saturina "Nini", Nazario, Alberto "Berto" Lopez, Carmen "Mita" Mendez, Emila "Milla" Ortega and Eulalia "Laya" Arrocho.
Jova is survived by her beloved children Luz E. Torres, Ramon Jr. and his wife Carmen Rivera, Annette and her husband Eddie Caraballo and Shawn M. Rosario; dear sister of Juan and Angel Lopez; adored grandmother of Dolly and Melissa Rosario, Nicole and Ramon Rivera, Anaila, Ediyander and Edisamir Caraballo; cherished great ~ grandmother of Kristhian Velazquez, Kianna Caracappa, Joshua Hernandez, Lailanie Toro, Ediyaxiel and Alexander Caraballo, Aliana, Emmy & Jeremias Leon.
We begin to leave on Friday, May 31, 2019, at 9:15 am from the Gustav J. Novak Funeral Home, 419 Barclay Street, Perth Amboy for a funeral mass at 10 am at Most Holy Name of Jesus Parish at Holy Trinity Church. Interment will follow at Alpine Cemetery. Visiting is on Thursday from 2 ~ 4 & 7 ~ 9 pm.
Published in Home News Tribune on May 30, 2019