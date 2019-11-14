|
|
Joy A. Ward
Monroe Twp. - Joy A. Ward, of Monroe Twp., passed away Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at Brookdale Assisted Living in Monroe Twp, NJ after a prolonged illness. She was 76. Born in Medford, Oregon, she lived in East Brunswick before moving to Monroe Twp over 20 years ago.
Joy held two Master's degrees and was a special education teacher at East Brunswick High School for over 25 years before retiring. She was a member of the National Education Association and the NJ Education Association.
She was a valuable long-standing member of the Unitarian Society in East Brunswick, and was extremely active in the community at The Ponds in Monroe. Joy enjoyed reading, writing, traveling, entertaining, theater, dining, financial planning, helping others, and being a loving mother and grandmother to her 5 grandchildren.
She is predeceased by her daughter Jennifer Ward Piscopiello (d. 2013).
Surviving is her son and daughter-in-law Randall and Evelyn Ward of Lakewood; her sister Sarah Ritter Hub of Ft. Myers, FL.; and her grandchildren Ryan, Brandon and Tyler Ward, and Jenna and Nicholas Piscopiello.
A Memorial Service celebrating her life will be held at 1:30 pm on Sunday, December 1, 2019 at The Unitarian Society, 176 Tices Lane, East Brunswick. Contributions may be made to NJ Sharing Network - In memory of Jennifer Piscopiello, 691 Central Avenue, New Providence, NJ 07974 (www.njsharingnetwork.org/contribute )
Arrangements are by The Crabiel Home for Funerals, 170 N Main St-at Riva Avenue, Milltown. You may sign the online condolence "guestbook" at www.crabiel.com
Published in Home News Tribune from Nov. 14 to Nov. 17, 2019