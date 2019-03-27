|
Joy L. Nasdeo
North Brunswick - Joy (La Marr) Nasdeo passed away peacefully Monday, March 25, 2019 at Golden View Living in North Brunswick. She was 90.
Born in Kansas City, Missouri to the late James and Esta (Sceals) La Marr, she was raised and educated in San Francisco, California and lived in Kendall Park, New Jersey before retiring to Sun City, Arizona 32 years ago.
In addition to her parents she was predeceased by her husband Dominick J. Nasdeo in 2005; her son Clayton John Cardoza in 1995; and by her stepfather Henry C. Moore in 1993. She is survived by her loving children Deborah McDermott and her partner Joseph Hennessey of North Brunswick and Scott Anthony Nasdeo of Tampa, Florida; and her adopted grandsons - Christopher and Daniel Scott.
Following her wishes, Joy was privately cremated. Memorial contributions in Joy's name may be made to . Arrangements are under the direction of Selover Funeral Home, North Brunswick.
Published in Home News Tribune on Mar. 27, 2019