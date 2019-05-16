Services
McCriskin - Gustafson Home For Funerals
2425 Plainfield Avenue
South Plainfield, NJ 07080
(908) 561-8000
Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Terrill Road Baptist Church
1340 Terrill Rd
Scotch Plains, NJ
South Plainfield - Joy (Christopher) More - passed away May 12, 2019.

Joy grew up in Rahway, New Jersey and developed a love of theatre while in high school. Her passion for theatre brought her to meet the love of her life, Jamie More, at Circle Players of Piscataway in 1980. It also led to two decades of teaching theatre and English, a majority of which was at Piscataway High School. She would direct numerous musicals and plays in the High School and at Circle, of which her favorites included The Miracle Worker, The Fantasticks, Story Theatre, A Midsummer Night's Dream, Once Upon a Mattress, The Mousetrap, All My Sons, and The Diary of Anne Frank. Joy also acted throughout her years at Circle, with several favorites including Laura in The Glass Menagerie, Bella in Lost in Yonkers, and Annie in The Norman Conquests.

She leaves behind her husband, Jamie More and son; Tristan More both of South Plainfield; brother, Gary Christopher of Riverside, and several beloved nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to the .

Joy also loved her family at Terrill Road Baptist Church 1340 Terrill Rd, Scotch Plains, NJ 07076, where there will be a memorial service held on June 1, 2019 beginning at 11am.
Published in Courier News on May 16, 2019
