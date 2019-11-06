|
|
Joyanne Carroll Warner and Frank Warner
Washington - Joyanne Carroll Warner and Frank Warner, both age 73, passed away on October 27, 2019 in Washington, NJ. Joy was born to (Antonia) Pauline Teyka and Benjamin Carroll on March 12, 1946. Frank, the son of Doris Becker and Frank Warner was born on December 22, 1945.
Joy and Frank, who married on June 24, 1967, were Bound Brook High School Sweethearts Class of 1964 and remained inseparable during their 52-year marriage. In 1970, the pair opened their family business Frank Anthony Salon in Chester, NJ. They and their team have been setting the standard in every aspect of the salon industry ever since. In addition to leading the profession in customer service, employee training, empowerment and business ethics, Joy and Frank have devoted themselves to giving back to both the industry and the local community they served. Their generosity has been felt by individuals and organizations across the country and the world.
Joy and Frank are predeceased by their parents as well as Joy's sister Ruth Lee Ries. Frank is survived by his siblings: Judy Romanowski (NJ), Carole Barber (PA), John Warner (Arizona), Sue D'Alessandro (NJ) and Debbie Erchick (NY) and many nieces and nephews. The couple is also survived by their beloved daughter Jennifer and son-in-law Jeff Schneider of Lebanon, NJ; daughter-in-law Liz Warner of NC and four cherished grandchildren: Jillian Schneider, Jordan Schneider, Cole Warner and Matthew Warner.
A memorial service will be held at South Ridge Community Church (7 Pittstown Rd, Clinton, NJ 08809) from 1:00-4:00 pm on November 16, 2019 Prayer service will be held at 4:00pm. As Frank and Joy lived, loved, and worked to "Pay it Forward", the family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the "Joy and Frank Hairstyling Foundation" both to honor their lives and to continue their legacy.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Branchburg Funeral Home 910 US Highway 202 South, Branchburg, NJ 08876.
Published in Courier News from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019