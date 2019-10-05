|
|
Joyce A. Gould
Middlesex - Joyce A. Gould, 76, passed away at Somerset Medical Center on October 1, 2019 after a short illness. Born in East Orange, she lived in Somerville and Mountainside before moving to Middlesex in 1965.
Mrs. Gould enjoyed spending time at the Sands Casino and the race track. She loved playing her piano, dancing, going to the beach, sunning by her daughter's pool, and spending time with family and friends.
She was predeceased by her parents, Adele (Spaziani) and Anthony Tortorello, her step father Albert Tortorello, and daughter Maryann Beradino-Huey.
Mrs. Gould is survived by her daughter Toni (Frank) Kisly and her son Steven both of Middlesex; her sister Lisa Tortorello-Gilligan and partner Neil Casey, of Woodbridge, her brother Anthony (MaryAnn) Tortorello of Toms River; former daughter-in-law Kathy Gould; five grandchildren, Haley, Frankie, Brock, Connor, and Nicholas; nephews and nieces, Sean, Joe, Joseph, Timothy, Tracy, Anthony; great niece Katherine; Aunt Rosie Palentchar; and many other extended family and friends.
Arrangements are under the direction of Middlesex Funeral Home, 528 Bound Brook Road, Middlesex, NJ 08846. Please visit www.Middle sexFuneralHome.com to send condolences to the family.
Visiting hours will be at the funeral home on Monday, October 7, 2019 from 10:00 - 11:00 AM. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:30 AM at Our Lady of Mount Virgin R. C. Church, 600 Harris Avenue, Middlesex, NJ 08846. Mausoleum entombment will follow at Woodbridge Memorial Gardens in Woodbridge.
Published in Courier News on Oct. 5, 2019