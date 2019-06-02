|
Joyce Ann McCormick Butler
- - Joyce Ann McCormick Butler, age 72, gave up time for Eternity, Friday, May 3, 2019. Born December 6, 1946 in Trenton, New Jersey, Joyce was the daughter of the late Elise Gowen and Thomas McCormick. Joyce loved her family dearly and we loved her. Her memory will forever remain in our hearts.
After graduation from Edison High School, Class of 1964, Joyce attended Woodbridge Vocational Technical College and obtained a licensed practical nursing degree. She was employed with Roosevelt Care Center for over thirty-three years. In her leisure, she enjoyed traveling, collecting coins and gardening. Joyce was compassionate and had a fondness for animals.
Joyce and Maurice Butler were married for thirty-two years. He preceded her in death in June 2005.
Survivors who will forever cherish Joyce's memory are, a son, Thomas Edward Blackburn (Soet Martinez), New Brunswick, New Jersey; daughters: Beverly J. (Sonji) Alsobrook, Mt. Gilead, North Carolina and Maureen B. (Dwayne) Fields, East Brunswick, New Jersey; grandchildren: Juston, Brianna, Keishona, Travis, Zyaire, Dnajha, Dmaya, Thomas, Tiana and Anastasia; great-grandchildren: Aminah and Keilani; sister, Regina McCormick, New Brunswick, New Jersey; a host of uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews and friends.
Published in Home News Tribune on June 2, 2019