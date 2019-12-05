|
Joyce Annette Platt
East Brunswick - Joyce Annette Platt, 87, of East Brunswick, NJ, passed away on December 1, 2019. Joyce was born January 26, 1932 to Bertha Messner Gordon and Harry Gordon. Joyce graduated from Bloomfield High School and attended Montclair State University.
She married the love of her life, Arnold Platt, in 1952. The couple lived in Colonia, NJ before moving to East Brunswick, NJ where they continued their lives together while raising their two daughters Bonnie and Sheryl.
Joyce was a loving mother and homemaker who had a passion for her family, friends, and pets. She always made sure she sent cards and good wishes for birthdays and holidays. She enjoyed traveling and spending time at the beach. Joyce especially enjoyed socializing at restaurants that were near or by the water.
Joyce was an avid reader. She also took great pride in her appearance and even during her final days looked forward to getting her hair done on Saturdays. However, Joyce's greatest pleasure was spending time with her only grandchild Carson.
Her daughter Bonnie, son-in-law Randy, and grandson Carson survive Joyce. Her husband Arnold and daughter Sheryl predeceased her.
The family wishes to thank all those who cared for her during the past several years and during her final days. For those who know Joyce, a celebration of life will be held Sunday, December 8, 2019 at 12 PM at Star of David Memorial Chapel of South Brunswick, 616 Ridge Road, Monmouth Junction, NJ 08852. Burial will follow in Beth Israel Cemetery, 1098 Woodbridge Circle Drive, Woodbridge, NJ 07095.
Published in Home News Tribune from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2019