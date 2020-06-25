Joyce C. (Penny) Clark



Washington - On Wednesday, June 24th Joyce C. (Penny) Clark of Washington, NJ passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family at the age of 88. Born on June 30, 1931 in Somerville to the late Darmond and Edith Penny, Joyce dedicated her life to helping others.



She graduated from Bound Brook High School in 1950 and Somerset Hospital School of Nursing in 1954. After graduating Joyce enlisted in the United States Army as a Registered Nurse ending her career as a First Lieutenant. She purchased her home in Middlesex where she raised three boys with her husband, Frank.



She is predeceased by her husband, Frank Clark, her first husband, Ronald Nielsen, son, Eric Nielsen and sister, Dorothy (Bobbie) Gentile. She is survived by her sons, Christopher and his wife, Luanne of Washington, Jon and his wife Lisa of Somerset, and three grandchildren: Kaitlyn (Clark) Fiorentino and her husband Brendan of Tobyhanna, PA, Christopher Jr. and Jeremy of Washington, NJ. As well as several nieces and nephews.



Gathering will be 10:00 to 11:30 at Hagan-Chamberlain funeral home in Bound Brook with services to follow at noon at Bound Brook Cemetery on Saturday, June 27, 2020.



In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Adult Day Center of Somerset County in memory of Joyce and Frank Clark.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store