Costello-Runyon Funeral Home
1225 Green St
Iselin, NJ 08830
(732) 283-0075
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 2, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
9:30 AM
St. John Vianney RC Church
Colonia, NJ
Joyce E. Fus Obituary
Joyce E. Fus

Edison - Joyce E. Fus, 89, of Edison, died on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at the Roosevelt Care Center in Edison.

She was born in Elizabeth. She has been a resident of Roosevelt Care Center in Edison for the last 20 years.

She is predeceased by her husband, Joseph (D.1993); parents, Albert & Jennie; and two sisters, Minnie Coyle & Emma Grella.

She is survived by many friends and caregivers at Roosevelt Care Center and extended family.

A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Monday, June 3, 2019 at 9:30 am at St. John Vianney RC Church in Colonia. Interment will take place at Mt. Olivet in Newark.

Visitation will take place on Sunday from 2-4 pm at the Costello-Runyon Funeral Home, 1225 Green St. & Cooper Ave, Iselin.

To send condolences please visit www.costello-runyon.com
Published in Home News Tribune on June 1, 2019
