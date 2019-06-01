|
|
Joyce E. Fus
Edison - Joyce E. Fus, 89, of Edison, died on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at the Roosevelt Care Center in Edison.
She was born in Elizabeth. She has been a resident of Roosevelt Care Center in Edison for the last 20 years.
She is predeceased by her husband, Joseph (D.1993); parents, Albert & Jennie; and two sisters, Minnie Coyle & Emma Grella.
She is survived by many friends and caregivers at Roosevelt Care Center and extended family.
A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Monday, June 3, 2019 at 9:30 am at St. John Vianney RC Church in Colonia. Interment will take place at Mt. Olivet in Newark.
Visitation will take place on Sunday from 2-4 pm at the Costello-Runyon Funeral Home, 1225 Green St. & Cooper Ave, Iselin.
To send condolences please visit www.costello-runyon.com
Published in Home News Tribune on June 1, 2019