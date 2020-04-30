Services
Fords - Joyce Helen Smoyak passed away on Saturday, April 25, 2020 at the Venetian Care Center in South Amboy. She was 75 years old.

She was born in, and a lifelong resident of, the Fords section of Woodbridge Township

Ms. Smoyak was a member of John Calvin Hungarian Reformed Church of Woodbridge.

She was a graduate of Rutgers University and was employed as a research Engineer / Study Supervisor for Bristol - Myers Squibb for 14 years before her retirement in 2003.

She was predeceased by her parents, John Smoyak in 1968 and Helen Kovacs Smoyak 1998.

Private funeral services were entrusted to Costello-Greiner Funeral Home, Woodbridge. Interment was in Cloverleaf Memorial Park, Woodbridge.
