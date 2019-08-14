Services
Anderson Funeral Service
201 Sanford St
New Brunswick, NJ 08901
(732) 545-7312
Viewing
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
8:00 AM - 9:00 AM
Mt. Zion AME Church
39 Hildebrand Way
New Brunswick, NJ
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
9:00 AM
Mt. Zion AME Church
39 Hildebrand Way
New Brunswick, NJ
View Map
New Brunswick - Joyce L. Seawright, 77, of New Brunswick, died August 7, 2019 at [email protected] Somerset, Somerville. Born in New Brunswick, NJ. A member of Mt Zion AME Church, New Brunswick. Surviving are 2 daughters, Maya M. and Kelljioy R. of New Brunswick, 6 grandchildren, Jamaas, Ijeria , Jah'Bree, Jalen, 'Tilib, II and Annetone', 4 siblings, Margaret Rumph, Beverly Seawright-Taliaferro(Blair), James and Joseph Seawright (Rosalind), 2 god children, Charlene Brewer and Joyce Torres and a host o f relatives and friends, including Keith Thomas, Ramarra Middleton and Capasine Ruffin, who were like "her children". Viewing is form 8-9am, Sat., Aug. 17, at Mt. Zion AME Church, 39 Hildebrand Way, New Brunswick. Funeral Service will follow at 9am. Arrangements are by Anderson Funeral Service, New Brunswick.
