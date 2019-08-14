|
|
Joyce L. Seawright
New Brunswick - Joyce L. Seawright, 77, of New Brunswick, died August 7, 2019 at [email protected] Somerset, Somerville. Born in New Brunswick, NJ. A member of Mt Zion AME Church, New Brunswick. Surviving are 2 daughters, Maya M. and Kelljioy R. of New Brunswick, 6 grandchildren, Jamaas, Ijeria , Jah'Bree, Jalen, 'Tilib, II and Annetone', 4 siblings, Margaret Rumph, Beverly Seawright-Taliaferro(Blair), James and Joseph Seawright (Rosalind), 2 god children, Charlene Brewer and Joyce Torres and a host o f relatives and friends, including Keith Thomas, Ramarra Middleton and Capasine Ruffin, who were like "her children". Viewing is form 8-9am, Sat., Aug. 17, at Mt. Zion AME Church, 39 Hildebrand Way, New Brunswick. Funeral Service will follow at 9am. Arrangements are by Anderson Funeral Service, New Brunswick.
Published in Home News Tribune on Aug. 14, 2019