|
|
Joyce L. Wheiler
East Windsor - Joyce L. (Wolff) Wheiler died Saturday, April 18, 2020, at her home in East Windsor. She was 84.
Born in Milltown to the late Edmund and Louise (Holzhauser) Wolff, she moved to East Windsor in 1973. She was a secretary for the New Brunswick School District before leaving in 1978 to raise her daughter Beth, she began substituting in the East Windsor Regional School District after Beth started school, retiring in 2006.
Mrs. Wheiler was a fifty-plus year member of the Hightstown United Methodist Church and also Ruth Chapter #12 of the Order of the Eastern Star.
Her beloved husband, Raymond C. Wheiler passed in April, 2011. Surviving are her daughter Beth L. Bonacci of Jessup, Pennsylvania; three beloved grandchildren - Abigail M. Bonacci, Emily L. Bonacci and Thomas J. Bonacci, III; as well as her faithful companion, her little dog Nova. She is also loved and fondly remember by her former son-in-law Thomas J. Bonacci, Jr., of Carbondale, PA.
Private cremation was under the direction of Selover Funeral Home, 555 Georges Road, North Brunswick. In lieu of flowers the family requests that you make a donation in Mrs. Wheiler's name to the Jessup House Co. #2 and Ambulance Association, 333 Hill Street, Jessup, PA 18434, which Mrs. Wheiler's daughter Beth serves as a volunteer with the Ambulance and Hose Company.
Published in Home News Tribune from Apr. 20 to Apr. 22, 2020