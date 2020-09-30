Joyce Lee



Joyce Lee, 78, passed away on April 11, 2020 at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, Rahway. Born in Georgia, she lived in Avenel. Joyce was a certified nurse's aide at Woodbridge Developmental Center in Avenel for many years before her retirement. She was a member of Friendship Baptist Church in Rahway.



Joyce is survived by her daughters; Mary Washington, Jeannette James, Donna M Lee and Latonia Lee. Preceded in death son Mark Lee.



Visiting hours were held in May of this year at the Jones Funeral Home, 247 Elm Avenue, Rahway. She was buried on May 5th, 2020 in Rosedale Cemetery, Linden.



Arrangements were by the Jones Funeral Home, Rahway.









