|
|
Joyce M. Maynard
Joyce M. Maynard passed away peacefully Saturday, March 28th, 2020 after a brief stay at McAuley Hall in Watchung, NJ. She was 91.
Born in Plainfield, NJ to parents Martin and Marguerite (Marky) McMahon, Joyce lived in Plainfield before moving to North Plainfield in 1957. That was where she and her husband Jim Maynard raised their family. Joyce worked as a legal secretary for the law firm of Blatz and Blatz, where she supported former Plainfield Mayor Frank H. Blatz Jr. She retired in 1990.
She was an active member of Saint Joseph Church in North Plainfield where she was a member of the Altar Rosary Society and various other organizations. Joyce enjoyed traveling throughout Europe with Jim after their retirement and loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she is predeceased by her sister Betty Orloff and her brothers Eugene and Kendall McMahon. Joyce leaves behind her loving husband of 66 years, Jim Maynard, a son Jim Maynard and wife Maureen of Morris Township, daughter Nancy Szaroleta and husband Allen of North Plainfield, 4 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. In this time of social distancing, specific dates for services are still pending. Arrangements will be through the Higgins Home for Funerals in Warren NJ. Please refer to their website for updated information or to post memories. In lieu of flowers, please direct contributions to Alzheimers Disease research.
Published in Courier News from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2020