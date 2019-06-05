|
|
Joyce Vesuvio
Gainesville, FL - Joyce Vesuvio died on March 25, 2019 surrounded by her family in Gainesville, Fl.
Joyce was a long time resident of Planation Florida for more than 50 years. She and her husband, Vince Vesuvio, were active in many causes and groups: Planation High Boosters, PAL, Boy Scouts, St. Gregory's Church religious instruction, Matthew 25 and others. Joyce was passionate about helping others who were struggling with homelessness and poverty. Believing education was a vital pathway up, she working with her husband Vince at Novatronics in Boca Baton, established a college scholarship program for their employees. In later years, Joyce involved her grandchildren her two favorite causes, giving services to others at her church and saving the natural wildlife of south Florida.
Born Joyce Frances Hauck in 1933 in New Jersey, she graduated from Bound Brook High School and worked for the Bound Brook Currier News until her marriage to Vincent J. Vesuvio, of Plainfield. She is survived by her three children, Denise Vesuvio (Frank Bailey), of Columbia Maryland, Vincent Vesuvio, Jr. (Kelli Master Brew), of Gainesville Florida and Mark Vesuvio (Pam Persnell), of Tallahassee, Florida; her four grandchildren, Anna Bailey, Dominick Vesuvio, Connor Katris and Evan Bell, and her three sisters, Barbara Pyle, Judy Bonnessen and Norma Klotzbach. Her loving husband, Vince, preceded Joyce in death.
A funeral mass and reception for Joyce is set for Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 10:30 a.m., St. Gregory's Catholic Church in Plantation. The family has requested donations be made in Joyce's name to the ().
Published in Courier News on June 5, 2019