|
|
Joyce Walker
Bridgewater - Joyce Walker, 84, passed away peacefully on Friday January 24th surrounded by those who loved her the most. She was born in Somerville on August 3rd 1935. Joyce spent her whole life helping those in need. She worked at the VA Hospital in Lyons as a nurses aide helping the veterans for over 40 years and then retired to help out the community. She has helped out with the Brahma House which is a non profit youth center across the street from her residence. Joyce has organized countless organizations to send care packages to troops all over the country over the past 15 years. The organization that she was most proud of was the Michael Sunder Project which was named after her son who passed away. Within this project, she has sent thousands of packages to those who need it the most. Joyce was an active member of the Holy Trinity Church Altar Rosary Society and attended church every week there. When she was not helping out the veterans or praying for them, she was involved with a club she adored called UNICO from the Raritan Valley Chapter in which she was a past president. This club meant the world to her and she received the UNICO National Americanism Award that was presented to her in Arizona. In the most recent years, Joyce has been awarded the Somerset County's Woman of the Year and the Hometown Hero Award. Joyce was everyone's hero and she will be truly and deeply missed by all who knew and loved her. She is predeceased by her husband Rick, three sons James, Joseph and Michael Sunder. She is survived by her grand daughter Courtney Sunder and great grand daughter Mia Grace Torres. Visitation from 2-4pm & 7-9pm on Tuesday, January 28 at the Cusick Funeral Home, Somerville. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10am on Wednesday, January 29 at the Holy Trinity Church, 60 Maple St., Bridgewater. Interment to follow at St. Bernard Cemetery, Bridgewater. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Michael Sunder Project, 56 Brahma Ave., Bridgewater, NJ 08807
Published in Courier News from Jan. 26 to Jan. 27, 2020