Services
Sheenan Funeral Home
233 Dunellen Ave.
Dunellen, NJ 08812
732-968-4227
Visitation
Monday, May 20, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Sheenan Funeral Home
233 Dunellen Ave.
Dunellen, NJ 08812
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
9:00 AM
St. Bernard of Clairvaux and St. Stanislaus Kostka Church
Plainfield, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jozefa Adamczyk
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jozefa Adamczyk


1928 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Jozefa Adamczyk Obituary
Jozefa Adamczyk

Dunellen - Jozefa Adamczyk nee Tomczyk, 91, of Dunellen, passed away on Saturday, May 18th at Morristown Medical Center with her loving family by her side. Born in Poland, she is the daughter of the late Szczepan and Marianna Tomczyk.

Jozefa lived in New York City before settling in Dunellen over 49 years ago. In the past year, she resided at Brighton Gardens of Florham Park. Jozefa worked in the food service division for JP Morgan in New York for many years before her retirement. She was a Eucharistic Minister for St. Bernard of Clairvaux and St. Stanislaus Kostka Church, where she also helped out with the bingo fundraiser by assisting in the kitchen. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

She is predeceased by her beloved husband Aleksy (2007), her daughter Josephine Reilly (1994) and her son Wes (2016). Jozefa is survived by her daughter, Wanda Mazelis and husband Edward of Chatham and grandson Eric Mazelis of Chicago. She is also survived by her extended family in Poland.

There will be a visitation on Monday, May 20th from 2-6 PM at the Sheenan Funeral Home, 233 Dunellen Ave., Dunellen. A Funeral Mass will take place on Tuesday, May 21st at 9AM at St. Bernard of Clairvaux and St. Stanislaus Kostka Church in Plainfield. Burial to follow at Our Lady of Czestochowa, Doylestown, PA. For more info please visit www.sheenanfh.com
Published in Courier News on May 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now