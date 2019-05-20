|
Jozefa Adamczyk
Dunellen - Jozefa Adamczyk nee Tomczyk, 91, of Dunellen, passed away on Saturday, May 18th at Morristown Medical Center with her loving family by her side. Born in Poland, she is the daughter of the late Szczepan and Marianna Tomczyk.
Jozefa lived in New York City before settling in Dunellen over 49 years ago. In the past year, she resided at Brighton Gardens of Florham Park. Jozefa worked in the food service division for JP Morgan in New York for many years before her retirement. She was a Eucharistic Minister for St. Bernard of Clairvaux and St. Stanislaus Kostka Church, where she also helped out with the bingo fundraiser by assisting in the kitchen. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
She is predeceased by her beloved husband Aleksy (2007), her daughter Josephine Reilly (1994) and her son Wes (2016). Jozefa is survived by her daughter, Wanda Mazelis and husband Edward of Chatham and grandson Eric Mazelis of Chicago. She is also survived by her extended family in Poland.
There will be a visitation on Monday, May 20th from 2-6 PM at the Sheenan Funeral Home, 233 Dunellen Ave., Dunellen. A Funeral Mass will take place on Tuesday, May 21st at 9AM at St. Bernard of Clairvaux and St. Stanislaus Kostka Church in Plainfield. Burial to follow at Our Lady of Czestochowa, Doylestown, PA. For more info please visit www.sheenanfh.com
Published in Courier News on May 20, 2019