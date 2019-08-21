|
|
Juana Diaz
- - Juana "Loli" Diaz, age 67, died on Monday, August 19, 2019 in the Alameda Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center. She was born January 18, 1952 in San Francisco De Macoris, Dominican Republic to Aris Bastardo and Eugenia De Los Santos. She was one of ten children. Loli had three children of her own: Dania, Elvis, and Susana Diaz She was also a loving grandmother to 10 and also to 1 Great Granddaughter. She will be dearly missed. Her funeral service will be held at Gustav J. Novak funeral home in Perth Amboy Wednesday, August 21, 2019 between 7 and 9pm and Interment will follow at Alpine Cemetery at 11am.
Published in Home News Tribune on Aug. 21, 2019