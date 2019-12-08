Services
Jones Funeral Home
247 Elm Ave.
Rahway, NJ 07065
Juanita L. Lewis

Colonia - Juanita L. Lewis, 70, passed away on December 4, 2019 at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, New Brunswick. Born in Livingston, she lived in Colonia. Juanita was an administrative assistant for AT&T for many years before her retirement. She was a member of Higher Purpose Fellowship, Perth Amboy.

Juanita is survived by her daughter, Latasha Nelson; sisters, Barbara McDaniel, Mary Preston, Beverly Webb (Lee) and Florence Potts; brother, Thomas McDaniel and 2 granddaughters.

Viewing will be Tuesday morning from 10 to 11 AM at Higher Purpose Fellowship, 774 Pfeiffer Blvd., Perth Amboy, NJ followed by the funeral service starting at 11 AM. Cremation will be private.

Arrangements are by the Jones Funeral Home, Rahway.
Published in Home News Tribune from Dec. 8 to Dec. 9, 2019
