Juanita Malia Augustono Collier
Mrs. Juanita Malia Augustono-Collier was born 91 years ago in Highland Park, NJ and was the oldest living African-American still residing there. Married to the late Albert Collier III and mother of Albert IV and Byron Joel, Mrs. Collier's dream was to become a research chemist after graduating Highland Park High School in 1946.
For one year she would work as a laboratory aide at ER Squibb (Bristol Meyer) while taking science classes at Rutgers University before entering Virginia Union University in Richmond, VA where she majored in Chemistry and Mathematics. While at Virginia Union Mrs. Collier became a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. She was an active member with 72 years of continuous service and one of the charter members of the over 100 year old sorority's Plainfield, NJ chapter.
In 1951 Mrs. Collier received her baccalaureate in Chemistry and Mathematics and returned to New Jersey "ready to work". However 1950's America wasn't ready to hire "colored", unmarried, women - degreed or not! After answering over 40 ads in her discipline Mrs. Collier took a file clerk job and enrolled in the evening graduate Chemistry program at Rutgers. She later secured a position in the US Army Ordinance Laboratory at Raritan Arsenal as a "Chemist Trainee" where after six months she was promoted to "Chemist Analytical". Increasing her professional stature and compensation, Mrs. Collier rose through the ranks of companies like Bristol Meyer, Colgate Palmolive R & D, and finally RCA Semiconductor Division before resigning from industry to pursue a full time graduate degree in Educational Media Technology at Rutgers which she completed in 1973. Mrs. Collier joined the faculty of Watchung Hills Regional High School in Warren, NJ as their Director of Library and Media, retiring in 1998.
Active in her local community, Mrs. Collier was a life long member of the Ebenezer Baptist Church in New Brunswick, NJ most recently as a "Church Mother" and participating in various ministries, the Highland Park Juvenile Conference, Park Planning and Preservation, and Voter Registration Committees as well as the Cultural Art Commission.
Mrs. Collier was predeceased by her husband in 1998. She is survived by her two sons, a daughter-in-law Evette (Albert), two granddaughters, Seyelle Monique (Jamar) and Alyssa Amelia, nieces, nephews, cousins, and life-long friends.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date under the direction of Anderson Funeral Service.
Published in Home News Tribune from May 16 to May 17, 2020