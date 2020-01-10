|
Judi Phillips
West Orange, formerly of Spotswood - Judi Phillips passed away on Tuesday, December 31, 2019, at Mountainside Hospital, Montclair. She was 80.
Born in New Brunswick, she resided in Spotswood, Monroe Township and East Brunswick before moving to West Orange.
She was a life-long member of Holy Trinity Church in South River where she was involved in many areas of service. She especially enjoyed singing in the choir.
In 1971, Judi served as president of the NJ State Jaycee-ettes. Later she became president of the Keywomen Club.
Prior to retiring in 2009, she was an administrative assistant with McMaster-Carr, Robbinsville, where she worked for about 30 years.
Judi was predeceased by her husband, Robert Phillips.
Survivng are her son, Robert T. Phillips and his wife, Anne, of Cedar Grove, and her sister, Ellen McConnell and her husband, James, of Sayreville.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, January 18, 2020, at 11:00 am, at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, 90 Leonardine Avenue, South River, where friends may call beginning at 10:00 am.
The Brunswick Memorial Home of East Brunswick assisted the family with the necessary arrangements. Cremation was private. For directions please visit www.brunswickmemorialhome.com.
Memorial contributions may be made to Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, 90 Leonardine Ave, South River, NJ 08882 (www.holytrinitysr.org).
Published in Home News Tribune from Jan. 10 to Jan. 12, 2020