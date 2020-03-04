Services
McCriskin - Gustafson Home For Funerals
2425 Plainfield Avenue
South Plainfield, NJ 07080
(908) 561-8000
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
McCriskin - Gustafson Home For Funerals
2425 Plainfield Avenue
South Plainfield, NJ 07080
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
10:00 AM
McCriskin - Gustafson Home For Funerals
2425 Plainfield Avenue
South Plainfield, NJ 07080
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Judith Keith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Judith Ann Keith

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Judith Ann Keith Obituary
Judith Ann Keith

South Plainfield - Judith Ann Keith, 78, passed away Monday, March 2, 2020 at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick.

Born in New Brunswick, Judith grew up in Piscataway Township before settling to South Plainfield almost 50 years ago. Recently, Judith worked as a barista for Wegmans in Woodbridge; she enjoyed taking trips to the beach as well as Atlantic City. Judith also enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and in her younger years, she was an avid bowler. She will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother and companion.

Predeceased by her husband who died in 1972, Wayne Keith; surviving are her four children, Donna Bryson and her husband Thomas, Ronald Keith and girlfriend Sharon Rowlands, Michael Keith and girlfriend Lucy Demico and Russell Keith and wife Pamela and grandchildren; Monica, Julie, Ian, Brayden and Kaitlyn. She will also be missed by her siblings, Fay Ruzicka and Larry Ruzicka; companion of twenty five years, Bernie Crowley as well his extended family; bonus daughter, Kathryn Williams and friends.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 10AM in the McCriskin - Gustafson Home for Funerals, 2425 Plainfield Avenue South Plainfield, NJ 07080 followed by burial in Hillside Cemetery, Scotch Plains.

Family and friends may gather in the funeral home on Friday from 4-8PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , .

To leave condolences, please see www.mccriskinfuneralhome.com.
Published in Courier News from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Judith's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -