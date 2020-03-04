|
Judith Ann Keith
South Plainfield - Judith Ann Keith, 78, passed away Monday, March 2, 2020 at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick.
Born in New Brunswick, Judith grew up in Piscataway Township before settling to South Plainfield almost 50 years ago. Recently, Judith worked as a barista for Wegmans in Woodbridge; she enjoyed taking trips to the beach as well as Atlantic City. Judith also enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and in her younger years, she was an avid bowler. She will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother and companion.
Predeceased by her husband who died in 1972, Wayne Keith; surviving are her four children, Donna Bryson and her husband Thomas, Ronald Keith and girlfriend Sharon Rowlands, Michael Keith and girlfriend Lucy Demico and Russell Keith and wife Pamela and grandchildren; Monica, Julie, Ian, Brayden and Kaitlyn. She will also be missed by her siblings, Fay Ruzicka and Larry Ruzicka; companion of twenty five years, Bernie Crowley as well his extended family; bonus daughter, Kathryn Williams and friends.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 10AM in the McCriskin - Gustafson Home for Funerals, 2425 Plainfield Avenue South Plainfield, NJ 07080 followed by burial in Hillside Cemetery, Scotch Plains.
Family and friends may gather in the funeral home on Friday from 4-8PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , .
Published in Courier News from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020