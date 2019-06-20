|
Judith Ann Walton
Metuchen, Edison, Berkeley Twp. - Judy passed away peacefully in the comfort of her home on July 16, 2019 after a long struggle with rheumatoid arthritis.
A graduate of Metuchen High School, Judy maintained a 57 year residence in Metuchen and during that time started her accounting practice in 1988. She practiced until 2001 when illness forced her retirement. She enjoyed her work, especially the individuals she had the opportunity to meet. Judy was caring, generous, well respected, great mentor and a true friend. She loved animals, travel, was an avid reader and a tennis fan.
She was predeceased by her mother Ruth (nee Phillips) in 1988, her father Albert in 1994, as well as her many beloved pets. Judy leaves behind saddened, lifelong friends and their families, who all have been blessed to know her. Private funeral arrangements are being handled by the Costello-Runyon Funeral Home of Metuchen. To send condolences please visit costello-runyon.com.
Published in Home News Tribune on June 20, 2019