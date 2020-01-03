Services
Boylan Funeral Home - Edison
10 Wooding Avenue
Edison, NJ 08817
(732) 572-0076
Judith Ann Yohannan Obituary
Judith Ann Yohannan

Lawrence Harbor - Judith Ann Yohannan, 73, of Lawrence Harbor, passed away January 1, 2020 at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, New Brunswick. Born in Irvington, she lived in Parlin for 20 years prior to moving to Lawrence Harbor. She had a passion for working with children, and worked as a Preschool Teacher. Judith enjoyed traveling, and family was the most important thing to her.

Judith was predeceased by her parents, Malcolm and May Yohannan; and her brothers, Malcolm and William Yohannan. She is survived by her nieces, Dawn and her husband Michael and Wendy and her husband Calvin. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

Relatives and friends are invited to a memorial gathering to celebrate Judith's life on Sunday, January 5, 2020 at 2PM at Zion Lutheran Church, 505 Watchogue Road, Staten Island, NY 10314.
Published in Home News Tribune from Jan. 3 to Jan. 4, 2020
