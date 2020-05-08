Services
Memorial Funeral Home
155 South Avenue
Fanwood, NJ 07023
(908) 322-4350
Service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Bridgewater - Judith August Burton, 78, passed away Wednesday (May 6, 2020) at RJW Hospital in Somerville. Born and raised in Westfield, she graduated from Westfield High School in 1959.

Judy was employed with Prudential Insurance in Newark for many years - and later - with Turner Construction Co. in Somerset.

She was predeceased by her husband, Richard, who died in 2002. Surviving are her brother, Kenneth August (Betty Jane); her sister, Jill Sommo; her nephew, John August (Kathy) and their son, Lukas August; niece Carolyn August; step-daughter Kelly Strauss (Mark); grandchildren, Tiffany and Jayson Strauss and other relatives and friends who were very dear to her. He also leaves her cherished canine companion, Jeffy.

Private services will be held at Memorial Funeral Home in Fanwood followed by interment at Somerset Hills Memorial Park. Memorial donations may be made to Tunnel to Towers, 2361 Hylan Blvd., Staten Island, NY 10306. To sign the guestbook, visit www.fanwoodmemorial.com.
Published in Courier News from May 8 to May 10, 2020
