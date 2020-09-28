Judith L. Fouchey
(September 26, 2020) Judith L. Fouchey, 67, of Beauty Mary Way, Pine Grove, formerly of Colonia, NJ, passed away on Saturday, September 26, 2020 in the Tremont Health & Rehab Center.
Born on October 11, 1952 in Elizabeth, NJ, she was a daughter of the late Earl and Mary Lee Demcheck Saam.
She was a graduate of Colonia High School and was a member of St. Andrew's Roman Catholic Church in Avenel, N.J.
Judith was a licensed daycare provider at her home until 2006.
Surviving are her husband of 41 years, Scott W. Fouchey; a sister, Patricia Anne Linnell of Colonia, NJ; a niece, Stephanie Anne Moore of Hobe Sound, FL; a nephew, William Earl Linnell of Texas City, TX.
Services will be private with interment in St. Gertrude's Cemetery, Colonia, NJ.
In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer contributions be made to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105 in her memory.
