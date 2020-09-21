Judith Murray
Milltown - Judith (Klenzmann) Murray, of Milltown, passed away Saturday, September 19, 2020 at home. She was 62.
Born in Perth Amboy, she lived in Iselin and Piscataway, before moving to Milltown 15 years ago. She was a communicant of Our Lady of Lourdes RC Church in Milltown.
Judy was selfless, always thinking of and taking care of others. She loved her beach vacations, traveling with her husband Bill, and spending time with family and friends. Judy was very creative. She enjoyed crocheting, arts and crafts, cooking and baking.
Judy loved her career as a dental hygienist. She called herself the "Tooth Fairy" and helped countless patients over her career.
She's predeceased by her parents Charles and Jean (Capellupo) Klenzmann.
Surviving is her husband Bill Murray; her daughter Katie Murray of Philadelphia; her son and daughter-in-law Sean Murray and Anna-Marie Darcy of Hoboken; her sister Donna Spock of Woodbridge; her brother and sister-in-law Joe and Darlene Klenzmann of Richmond, VA; and numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.
Friends and relatives may call on Wednesday, September 23rd, from 4:00 - 7:00 pm at The Crabiel Home for Funerals, 170 N Main St.-at Riva Avenue, Milltown. A Funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, 10:00 am, at Our Lady of Lourdes RC Church, Milltown. Entombment will follow at Holy Cross Burial Park in East Brunswick. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network. You may sign the online condolence "guestbook" at www.crabiel.com