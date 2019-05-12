|
|
Judith Pignatello
Manasquan - Judith "Judy" Pignatello, 69 of Manasquan passed away on Friday May 10, 2019 at Jersey Shore University Medical Center, Neptune with her loving family by her side. Judy was born and raised in South Plainfield. She was a graduate of South Plainfield High School and Montclair State College where she received her teacher's degree. Judy had been a teacher for over 35 years. She retired from Somerville Board of education where she taught Home Economics and Early Childhood Education. Judy enjoyed vacations, going to the beach, cooking and spending time with friends and family.
Judy was predeceased by her beloved father Rudy Glavasich. She is survived by her devoted husband of 47 years Ron Pignatello of Manasquan. She is also survived by her loving son and daughter-in-law Brian and Nicole Pignatello of East Windsor; her three cherished granddaughters Olivia, Kaila and Gianna. Judy leaves behind a brother John Glavasich of South Plainfield.
Family and friends are invited to attend a visitation on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 from 4-8 pm at Orender Family Home for Funerals 2643 Old Bridge Road Manasquan, NJ 08736. A Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 am on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at the St. Denis Beach Chapel 554 E. Main Street Manasquan, NJ. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Jimmy V Foundation by donating to The V Foundation for Cancer Research 14600 Weston Parkway Cary, NC 27513. To send condolences to the family please visit www.orenderfamilyhome.com.
Published in Courier News on May 12, 2019