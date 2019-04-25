Services
Flynn and Son Funeral Home
424 East Ave
Perth Amboy, NJ 08861
(732) 826-0358
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
9:00 AM
Liturgy
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
9:30 AM
La Asuncion Church of Most Holy Name of Jesus Parish
777 Cortlandt St.
Perth Amboy, NJ
Resources
Judith Vargas Obituary
Judith Vargas

Perth Amboy - Judith Vargas, 76, a lifelong resident of Perth Amboy, passed peacefully on Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at the Raritan Bay Medical Center in Perth Amboy.

She retired in 2004, as an assembler for Chanel, Inc. in Piscataway, where she worked for over 17 years. Prior to that, she had been employed with Lee Filters of Edison for over 20 years.

She was predeceased by her beloved son, Donald, her parents, Edward and Stella Lucas, her brother, Kenneth, her husband's parents; Heraclio and Ramona Vargas, and her brother in law, Antonio Vargas.

Judith leaves behind her beloved husband of 60 years, Domingo, her son Richard and his wife Judy, her daughter Debbie Varela and her husband Frank, her four grandchildren; Edward, Juliana, Joseph and Guy, her great-grandson, Nathan, her sisters in law; JoAnn Lucas, Milagros Pereira and her brother in law, Nelson and his wife Margarita.

Visitation will be on Friday, April 26, 2019, from 5 pm to 9 pm, at the Flynn and Son Funeral Home, 424 East Ave. Perth Amboy, NJ, 08861.

Funeral services will begin on Saturday, April 27, 2018 at 9 a.m. from the Flynn and Son Funeral Home, followed by a 9:30 a.m. Funeral Liturgy at La Asuncion Church of Most Holy Name of Jesus Parish, 777 Cortlandt St., Perth Amboy.

Interment will follow in Alpine Cemetery, Perth Amboy.

For directions or to send flowers or condolences visit flynnfuneral.com.
Published in Home News Tribune on Apr. 25, 2019
