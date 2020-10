Or Copy this URL to Share

Judy A. Hanlon



Bridgewater - 76, died October 21, 2020. Prayers 9am Monday at Bruce C. VanArsdale Funeral Home, Somerville followed by 10am mass at Holy Trinity RC Church, Bridgewater. Visitation 1-5pm Sunday at the funeral home.









