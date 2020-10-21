1/1
Judy Hanlon
Judy Hanlon

Bridgewater - Judith A. "Judy" Hanlon-Offenburger, 76, died October 21, 2020. Judy was born in Waterbury, Connecticut and formerly of Colonia before moving to Bridgewater in 1965. She was a 1962 graduate of Woodbridge High School. She continued her education at St. Mary's Hospital in Waterbury, CT. and received a nursing degree. Judy was first employed as a nurse at Raritan Valley Hospital in Greenbrook. Then she worked for her husband's family business, O'Hanlon Motor Services in Somerville. Judy was well known for her job at Somerset County Surrogates Office in Somerville for 25 years, retiring in 2015. She was a parishioner of Holy Trinity RC Church in Bridgewater where she was a CCD teacher for many years. Judy was a member of the Bradley Gardens Rescue Squad. She joined the rescue squad in 1982 and was a past president for 6 years. She was an EMT and CPR instructor, first lieutenant, and crew chief for 30 years. Judy was a member of the Circle of Friends club. In her spare time, she enjoyed traveling around the world, especially to Ireland. Judy will be sadly missed by her family and friends.

She is predeceased by her husband Robert J. Hanlon who passed away in 1987.

Surviving are her sons Robert J. Hanlon II and his wife Lisa, Bill Hanlon and his wife Kerry, a daughter Heidi Hanlon-Griffith and her husband Eric, a brother John Denker, a sister Barbara Segal, six grandchildren Robert, David, Erin, Daniel, Patrick, and Molly, and one great granddaughter Lilly.

Prayers will be 9am Monday at Bruce C. VanArsdale Funeral Home, 111 N. Gaston Ave, Somerville followed by a 10am mass at Holy Trinity RC Church in Bridgewater. Interment will follow at St. Bernards Cemetery in Bridgewater. Visitation will be 1-5pm Sunday at the funeral home.

Donations can be made to the Bradley Garden Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 6522, Bridgewater, NJ 08807. To send condolences to the family, visit brucecvanarsdalefuneralhome.com.




Published in Courier News from Oct. 21 to Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
25
Visitation
01:00 - 05:00 PM
Bruce C. VanArsdale Funeral Home
OCT
26
Prayer Service
09:00 AM
Bruce C. VanArsdale Funeral Home
OCT
26
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Holy Trinity RC Church
October 22, 2020
Judy was not only my sister but she was my best friend. We had to share a bedroom as kids and we played as many records as we could and dances in our room. As we grew up we were still close. Judy got married I think I was sixteen then, she was a beautiful bride. Bob was so wonderful to her, but they moved to Florida because he was in the service. We went to see them by bus from New Jersey on the way is when President Kennedy got shot and died. I did get to see my sister for a few days. There was a few months we didn't see each other but then we became best friends again. We did a lot together in Jersey, Judy would come early every picnic I had at my house to help me get food ready She was always willing to help. Lunches and dinners we had together I will never forget. Music in the park we went twice it was a lot of fun, we talked about that all the time. I love you Judy always my sister and forever my friend. I know you are in heaven because you are a beautiful soul.
barbara segal
Sister
