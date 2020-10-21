Judy Hanlon
Bridgewater - Judith A. "Judy" Hanlon-Offenburger, 76, died October 21, 2020. Judy was born in Waterbury, Connecticut and formerly of Colonia before moving to Bridgewater in 1965. She was a 1962 graduate of Woodbridge High School. She continued her education at St. Mary's Hospital in Waterbury, CT. and received a nursing degree. Judy was first employed as a nurse at Raritan Valley Hospital in Greenbrook. Then she worked for her husband's family business, O'Hanlon Motor Services in Somerville. Judy was well known for her job at Somerset County Surrogates Office in Somerville for 25 years, retiring in 2015. She was a parishioner of Holy Trinity RC Church in Bridgewater where she was a CCD teacher for many years. Judy was a member of the Bradley Gardens Rescue Squad. She joined the rescue squad in 1982 and was a past president for 6 years. She was an EMT and CPR instructor, first lieutenant, and crew chief for 30 years. Judy was a member of the Circle of Friends club. In her spare time, she enjoyed traveling around the world, especially to Ireland. Judy will be sadly missed by her family and friends.
She is predeceased by her husband Robert J. Hanlon who passed away in 1987.
Surviving are her sons Robert J. Hanlon II and his wife Lisa, Bill Hanlon and his wife Kerry, a daughter Heidi Hanlon-Griffith and her husband Eric, a brother John Denker, a sister Barbara Segal, six grandchildren Robert, David, Erin, Daniel, Patrick, and Molly, and one great granddaughter Lilly.
Prayers will be 9am Monday at Bruce C. VanArsdale Funeral Home, 111 N. Gaston Ave, Somerville followed by a 10am mass at Holy Trinity RC Church in Bridgewater. Interment will follow at St. Bernards Cemetery in Bridgewater. Visitation will be 1-5pm Sunday at the funeral home.
Donations can be made to the Bradley Garden Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 6522, Bridgewater, NJ 08807. To send condolences to the family, visit brucecvanarsdalefuneralhome.com
.