Judy Hanlon

Judy was not only my sister but she was my best friend. We had to share a bedroom as kids and we played as many records as we could and dances in our room. As we grew up we were still close. Judy got married I think I was sixteen then, she was a beautiful bride. Bob was so wonderful to her, but they moved to Florida because he was in the service. We went to see them by bus from New Jersey on the way is when President Kennedy got shot and died. I did get to see my sister for a few days. There was a few months we didn't see each other but then we became best friends again. We did a lot together in Jersey, Judy would come early every picnic I had at my house to help me get food ready She was always willing to help. Lunches and dinners we had together I will never forget. Music in the park we went twice it was a lot of fun, we talked about that all the time. I love you Judy always my sister and forever my friend. I know you are in heaven because you are a beautiful soul.

barbara segal

Sister