Middlesex Funeral Home
528 Bound Brook Rd
Middlesex, NJ 08846
(732) 968-3377
Visitation
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Middlesex Funeral Home
528 Bound Brook Road
Middlesex, NJ
Visitation
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
10:00 AM
Middlesex Funeral Home
528 Bound Brook Road
Middlesex, NJ
Funeral service
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
10:30 AM
Middlesex Funeral Home
528 Bound Brook Road
Middlesex, NJ
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Mount Virgin Church
Middlesex, NJ
Middlesex - Judy (Kozak) Orzechowski, 79, passed away suddenly at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital at Somerset in Somerville with her loving husband at her side. Born in Shenandoah, PA to the late George and Catherine Kozak, Judy was a longtime resident of Middlesex.

Judy retired as an Office Clerk for the United Supply Company located in North Plainfield. A communicant of Our Lady of Mount Virgin Church in Middlesex, Judy also had a love for gardening, country music and fishing.

Predeceased by four siblings, Judy leaves behind her loving and devoted husband of fifty-one years, Edward J. Orzechowski. Judy is also survived by three siblings; Teclae Garbarino, Rose Rydyz and Agnes Wargo, her sister-in-law Joan Reinhart, brother-in-law Joseph Orzechowski, forty nieces and nephews and several extended family members.

Visitation will be held at Middlesex Funeral Home, 528 Bound Brook Road, Middlesex, NJ 08846 on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 from 5:00 pm until 8:00 pm and on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 beginning 10:00 am.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at 10:30 am in the funeral home followed by an 11:00 am Funeral Mass at Our Lady of Mount Virgin Church in Middlesex. Cremation will be held at Rosehill Crematory in Linden.

In lieu of flowers, donations sent to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 () would be appreciated.

Please visit www.MiddlesexFuneralHome.com to send condolences to the family.
Published in Courier News on May 26, 2019
