|
|
Julia Campbell
Parlin - Julia T. Enright Campbell, 80, of Parlin died on Saturday February 9, 2019 at Haven Hospice at JFK Medical Center, Edison. Born in Ballylongford, County Kerry, Ireland she immigrated to the United States at 18, moving to Manhattan before settling in Parlin. She was a graduate of Rutgers University. Before retiring she was employed by AT&T. A member of St. Mary's R.C. Church, South Amboy she loved to travel and was a fan of the New York Rangers.
Daughter of the late Timothy and Nora Henessey Enright she is also predeceased by her husband William Francis Campbell in 1981 and her siblings Thomas, Michael "Sonny", Dennis, Peggy, Briddie and Nora "Minnie". She is survived by her sons William Campbell of Parlin and Kevin Campbell and his wife Nanette of Parlin; her brother Ted Enright of Port St. Lucie, Florida; her grandchildren Timothy Campbell of Forked River and Anthony Campbell of Brooklyn; several nieces and nephews and her caretaker Candy Kolmansperger and her husband Jim.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday February 13, 2019 at 8:45am from The Gundrum Service "Home For Funerals" 237 Bordentown Avenue, South Amboy followed by 9:30am Mass of Christian Burial at St. Mary's Church. Interment will be in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Keyport. Visitation will be on Tuesday from 4 to 8pm. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Alzheimer's New Jersey, 400 Morris Avenue, Suite 251, Denville, NJ 07834.
Published in Home News Tribune on Feb. 10, 2019