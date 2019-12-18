|
|
Julia Franko
Perth Amboy - Julia Franko (nee: Swalagin), 100, of Perth Amboy, passed away on December 17, 2019 at Roosevelt Care Center in Edison.
She was born in Perth Amboy and remained in Perth Amboy her entire life.
She enjoyed playing with babies especially her grandchildren when they were babies, altering clothes and dining on lobster at the Barge Restaurant in Perth Amboy.
Julia was predeceased by her husband, Stephen in 2002 and her daughter, Geraldine Franko in 2006.
Surviving is her daughter, Barbara Sottilaro and her husband, Robert, of Perth Amboy; her grandchildren, Mark, David and Maria and her great-grandchildren, Eli and Darla.
Viewing will be 2-4 and 6-8 PM on Friday, December 20, 2019, at Flynn and Son Funeral Home, 23 Ford Ave, Fords.
Funeral services will begin at 9:30 AM with a 10 AM Funeral Liturgy at Good Shepherd Parish, Most Holy Rosary Church, Hopelawn.
Cremation will be private.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to, Friends of the Perth Amboy Library, PO Box 2810, Perth Amboy, NJ 08862 or to a .
For directions or to send a condolence messages visit www.flynnfuneral.com
Published in Home News Tribune from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2019