Old Bridge - Julia Jasinski Talarick, age 90, of Old Bridge, NJ went to be with the Lord on March 15, 2019. She was born April 13, 1928 to John and Josephine Jasinski. Julia was born and raised a coal miner's daughter in Summit Hill, PA and moved to the area in search of a better life where she met her husband, Stephen Talarick, the first postal carrier of Old Bridge. Through the years, she worked as a seamstress. Most importantly, she went on to fulfill her most important purpose in life as a devoted spouse, homemaker and mother to her six children. Later in life, she worked as a laundress at Summerhill Nursing Home in Old Bridge. She retired to enjoy the finer things in life, like the New York Yankees, Knicks, and the 5 o'clock news along with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren whom she adored. She is predeceased by her husband, Stephen Talarick; her sister, Constance Luczkow; and her brothers Stanley and John Jasinski. Surviving are her children, Stephen Talarick of Old Bridge, NJ; Joanne Barnes of New Egypt, NJ; Mary Totin and her husband, Jerry of Monroe, NJ; Josephine Hutt and her husband, Douglas of Somerset, NJ; Julia C. Talarick of Old Bridge, NJ and Gerard Talarick and his wife, Kim of Burlington, NJ. She is also survived by 11 grandchildren,15 great-grandchildren; her sister, Mary Palmer of Old Bridge, NJ and many nieces and nephews. Julia was a devote parishioner of St. Thomas the Apostle Church in Old Bridge, NJ. She can most be remembered for her strong work ethic and ability to be liked by everyone she met. Affectionately known to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren as "Babcia", they fondly remember the many one dollar bills she gave every time she saw them. The Talarick family would like to thank the staff of The Parker Home of New Brunswick, NJ for their support and care. In lieu of flowers, her family requests donations be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America, 322 8th Avenue, 7th Floor, New York, NY 10001 or The Parker Home, 501 Easton Avenue, New Brunswick, NJ 08901. Viewing will be held Monday, March 18, 2019 from 4 to 8 PM at Rezem Funeral Home, 457 Cranbury Road, East Brunswick, NJ 08816. Church services Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at 10:15 AM, St. Thomas the Apostle, Old Bridge. Burial will follow at Holy Cross Burial Park, South Brunswick.
Published in Home News Tribune on Mar. 17, 2019