|
|
Julia Mae Jordan
Monroe Twsp, - Julia Mae Jordan, 85, of Monroe Twsp, died October 18, 2019. A member of Mt. Ararat Missionary Baptist Church, Monroe Twsp. Surviving are 9 children, Thomasine Davis Goodbee, David Davis, Harold, Jr., Thomas, Sharon, Michael and Grace Jordan, Cynthia Wilburn, Karen Jackson, a sister, Mary Tucker, 29 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren. Funeral Service will be Sat., Oct. 26, 11am, at Mt. Ararat Missionary Baptist Church, 20 State St., Monroe Twsp. Viewing is from 9-11am. Burial will be held at Fernwood Cemetery, Jamesburg. Arrangements are by Anderson Funeral Service, New Brunswick.
Published in Home News Tribune from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019