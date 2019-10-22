Services
Anderson Funeral Service
201 Sanford St
New Brunswick, NJ 08901
(732) 545-7312
Viewing
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Mt. Ararat Missionary Baptist Church
20 State St
View Map
Julia Mae Jordan

Julia Mae Jordan Obituary
Julia Mae Jordan

Monroe Twsp, - Julia Mae Jordan, 85, of Monroe Twsp, died October 18, 2019. A member of Mt. Ararat Missionary Baptist Church, Monroe Twsp. Surviving are 9 children, Thomasine Davis Goodbee, David Davis, Harold, Jr., Thomas, Sharon, Michael and Grace Jordan, Cynthia Wilburn, Karen Jackson, a sister, Mary Tucker, 29 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren. Funeral Service will be Sat., Oct. 26, 11am, at Mt. Ararat Missionary Baptist Church, 20 State St., Monroe Twsp. Viewing is from 9-11am. Burial will be held at Fernwood Cemetery, Jamesburg. Arrangements are by Anderson Funeral Service, New Brunswick.
Published in Home News Tribune from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019
