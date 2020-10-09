1/1
Julia R. Cheche
Julia R. Cheche

Metuchen - Julia R. Cheche, 101, of Metuchen NJ passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at Applewood Estates in Freehold.

Born in Ossining NY, she lived in Metuchen most of her life before moving to Freehold, NJ. She was a parishioner at St. Francis Cathedral in Metuchen, where she married her husband Peter Sr. in 1938. Julia was an avid reader, loved to play Bingo, bowling, shopping the malls, as well as enjoyed taking trips to Atlantic City. Julia was a true queen and domestic goddess who will be missed dearly by her loving family.

She is predeceased by her husband, Peter Sr. (d. 2005); her children, Patricia Dunn, Peter Jr., and Carole Cheche Geiling; her grandson, Thomas Jr.; and her 7 brothers.

She is survived by her son, Robert Cheche and his wife Kathy of Metuchen, her sister Rosemarie Moses of Corning, NY; 11 grandchildren, Anne Marie, Julie, Christine, Meghan, Peter III, Gina, Pamela, Lisa, Robert, Antonio, and Jennifer; many great-grandchildren that loved her dearly; as well as many nieces and nephews.

A Funeral Mass will be held Saturday, October 10, 2020 at 10:15am at St. Francis Cathedral in Metuchen.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Kaleidoscope of Hope Ovarian Cancer Foundation.




Published in Home News Tribune from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
10
Funeral Mass
10:15 AM
St. Francis Cathedral
