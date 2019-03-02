|
Julia Reho
South River - Julia Reho passed away Tuesday, February 26th in South River.
She was 98 years of age.
Born in South River, Julia was a lifelong resident of the area. She was a communicant of St. Stephen Protomartyr Church in South River, and was active with the Saint Monica Club with the church.
She was predeceased by her husband, James Reho in 1975, and her grandson William Barnhart, who passed away in 2000.
Julia leaves behind her loving family; her daughter Patricia Barnhart, her 2 grandchildren, Diane and Eric, her 4 great grandchildren, Brian, Eric, Glenn and Sabrina, her 2 great great grandchildren, Eric and Scarlett, and her great granddog Midgie.
A visitation will take place Sunday, March 3rd, from 2-6pm at Rezem Funeral Home, 457 Cranbury Road, East Brunswick.
A funeral mass will be held on Monday, March 4th at 10:00 am at St. Stephen Protomartyr Church, South River, followed by burial at Washington Monumental Cemetery in South River.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Monmouth County SPCA, 260 Wall Street
Eatontown, NJ 07724.
For more information, directions, or to leave online condolences to the family, please visit
www.rezemfh.com
Published in Home News Tribune on Mar. 2, 2019