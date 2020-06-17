Julia V. Hilinski
Julia V. Hilinski

Iselin - Julia V. Hilinski, 103, of Iselin, passed away on Saturday, June 13, 2020, at Hartwyck @Oak Tree Road, Edison.

Born in Newark, she had resided in Iselin since 1951. Julia graduated from William L. Dickinson High school in1941. She retired as a supervisor from RCA, where she worked for 25 years. She worked at the voting polls until 2019, making her the oldest poll worker at 102 years old. Julia worked at the Iselin Fair for 52 years and was known as the ice cream lady. She was a member of the VFW Ladies Auxiliary.

She is predeceased by her husband, Julius Hilinski (D.1991); her sons, Richard Hilinski (D.2018), Robert Hilinski (d.2020), and her granddaughters, Lynda Bak and Jill Hilinski.

Surviving is her daughter, Marion Bak (Andy); daughters-in-law, Kathy Hilinski and Lynn Hilinski; four grandchildren, Justine Cipriano (Mike), Rick Hilinski, Kara Blomberg, and Christie Willis (Kevin); eight greatgrandchildren, Drew, Amanda, Jimmy, Erica, Alexa, Andrea, Taylor, and Hailey; one great-great-grandchild, Carter, many nieces, nephews, and a host of good friends.

A visitation will take place on Tuesday, July 7, 2020, from 8:30 am-9:30 am, at Costello-Runyon Funeral Home, 1225 Green St. and Cooper Ave., Iselin(costello-runyon.com), followed by a 10:00 am Funeral Mass at St. Cecelia's Catholic Church, Iselin. Interment will be in St. Gertrude Cemetery, Colonia.




Published in Home News Tribune from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Costello-Runyon Funeral Home
1225 Green St
Iselin, NJ 08830
(732) 283-0075
