|
|
Julia Zebrowski
Parlin - Julia Zebrowski age 26, of the Parlin, passed away Saturday November 16, 2019 at her home in the Parlin section of Sayreville. Born in New Brunswick Julia, had been a lifelong resident of Sayreville. Julia will be fondly remembered for her love of Taylor Swift and her time spent helping at her father's garage, C and H Auto in South Amboy.
Julia is pre deceased by her grandparents, Donald Freer and Alex and Elli Ruszczyk and her uncle Norman Levay. Surviving are her loving parents Carl and Lisa Zebrowski, her grandparents Linda Balas and Rich and Roe Balas, her aunts and uncles, Lori Smith, Donald Freer, Mike and Laura Zebrowski, Dale and Nancy Orszulski, Robin and Steve Pinkow, her cousins Henry Smith, Donald and Ryan Freer, Katie Orszulski, Amy and Michelle Zebrowski and Jake and Griffin Pinkow as well as her two special uncles Eddie Burlew and Kenny Tirpak.
Calling hours at The Carmen F Spezzi Funeral Home, 15 Cherry Lane, Parlin, NJ 08859 will be Wednesday from 4pm to 8pm. Prayer services will take place at the funeral home Thursday at 10am. Burial to follow at Christ Church Cemetery, South Amboy. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Julia's name to The Foreseeable Future Foundation. https://foreseeablefuture.org/. Letters of condolence, complete funeral details and directions may be found on spezzifuneralhome.com
Published in Home News Tribune from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2019