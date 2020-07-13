Julian Augustus Gordon Jr.
New Brunswick - Julian Augustus Gordon Jr., "Gus", 99 of New Brunswick, New Jersey on Tuesday, July 7, 2020, succumbed to advanced pancreatic cancer in The Center for Hope Hospice in Elizabeth, New Jersey. Julian was born in Jetersville located in Amelia County, Virginia on April 11, 1921. He was the son of Georgie Carter and Julian Gordon Sr. and the third of five children including Mary, Frank, Bernard, and Doris.
Julian was known to many as "Gus" and completed Russell Grove High School in Amelia, VA in 1940. During World War II he was drafted by the United States Army and served proudly from 1942 to 1946 attaining the rank of corporal. He was stationed in Okinawa, Japan. During this deployment, President Truman ordered the atomic bombing that ended the war.
After being discharged, Julian returned to the United States to pursue a career in furniture upholstery. He completed his studies at the School of Fine Industrial Art in Newark, NJ, and over many years established a successful base of clientele in Plainfield, NJ. During this time he was an active member of the Plainfield chapter of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, post 7474. Eventually, he moved the namesake business, Gordon's Upholstery Shop, back to his hometown of Jetersville. He was a meticulous and successful businessman operating over 35 years. In 1997, at the insistence of his beloved sister Doris, Julian sold the business and moved to New Brunswick, NJ. Doris and Julian were each other's worlds and whatever she suggested his answer was always, "Whatever you say."
Julian is survived by his youngest sister Doris Archer Hagins of Franklin Park, NJ and nieces June M. and Anita C. Archer, Ruth Booker, Maxine Gittens, and nephews Frank B. Gordon Jr. and Bernard Gordon Jr., great-nieces Erica Galli and Nadia Scott and in-law Jacqueline Gordon along with many distant relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife Eva Doswell of Crewe, VA, sister Mary Booker and brothers Frank and Bernard Gordon.
Julian was a man of solitude and quiet intellect. He loved music, crossword puzzles, baseball, and current events especially NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt.
We will dearly miss our loving brother, uncle, and friend.
Our gratitude can not be overstated for the compassionate care received from the Center for Hope Hospice. Services provided by Liberty Grove Memorial Gardens Crematory. Internment William J. Doyle Veterans Cemetary to be announced for family and friends.
Memorial donations may be made in Julian's name to the American Cancer Society
.
With love and admiration, The Family