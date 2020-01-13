|
|
Julian D. Rafalko
Fords - Julian D. Rafalko passed away on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at JFK Medical Center in Edison. He was 72 years old.
He was born in Scranton, PA and resided in Menlo Park Terrace before moving to Fords in 1977.
Mr. Rafalko was employed as an electrical technician with Lucent Technologies in Hopewell for many years prior to his retirement.
He was a United States Army veteran of the Vietnam War and enjoyed country western music and John Wayne movies.
Julian was predeceased by his sister, Cynthia Hart, in 2018; and parents, Julian and Jean Rafalko.
Surviving are his wife, Noreen Juarez Rafalko; daughters, Allison Ballentine and her husband, Tim, of Hampton, Eileen Rafalko and her companion, Jason Novak, of Hamilton and Valerie Fabretti and her husband, Noel, of Jackson; son, Ryan Rafalko, of Fords; and grandchildren, Teresa and Stella Balentine, Aurora and Gavin Fabretti and Brandon Novak.
Funeral services will take place on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at 9:45 a.m. from Costello-Greiner Funeral Home (costello-greiner.com), 44 Green Street at Barron Avenue, Woodbridge. A Mass of Resurrection will follow at 10:30 a.m. at Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church, Fords. Interment will be in Saint Gertrude Cemetery, Colonia. Visitation for family and friends will be on Wednesday from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions to Woodbridge Township Ambulance and Rescue Squad, 77 Queen Road, Iselin, NJ 08830 in Mr. Rafalko's memory would be greatly appreciated by his family.
Published in Home News Tribune from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2020