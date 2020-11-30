1/1
Julian E. Szurley
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Julian's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Julian E. Szurley

Milltown - Julian E. Szurley died Sunday, November 29, 2020, at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick after a courageous battle with cancer. He was 88.

Born in Elizabeth to the late John and Helen (Drogon) Szurley, he lived in Elizabeth and Linden before moving to Milltown in 1963. He was a customer service agent in air cargo at Eastern Airlines for 34 years and with ACI in Elizabeth for nine years before retiring in 2000.

Mr. Szurley was a communicant of St. Bartholomew R.C. Church in East Brunswick. He served as president of the Milltown Jaycees and was Cub Master of the Cub Scouts, Pack #33 in Milltown for 10 years.

A veteran of the United States Navy, he served aboard the USS Boxer CVA-21 during the Korean War. He was a member of the American Legion, Joyce Kilmer Post #25 in Milltown.

Surviving are his wife Carolyn (Hudak) Szurley; two daughters - Linda Hurlburt and her husband Larry of Jim Thorpe, Pennsylvania and Diane Murray and her husband Keith of New Market, Tennessee; his grandson Christopher Harris and his wife Breanna of North Brunswick; and step grandchildren - Sara, Hayley and Lucas Barnick, all of Leola, Pennsylvania and Stuart Hurlburt and his wife Dani and Michael Hurlburt, all of Centreville, Maryland.

Visitation will be 9:00 AM to 10:30 AM Thursday at Selover Funeral Home, 555 Georges Road, North Brunswick followed by a 10:30 AM funeral service at Selover Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Holy Cross Burial Park in South Brunswick




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Home News Tribune from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Selover Funeral Home
555 Georges Rd
North Brunswick, NJ 08902
(732) 828-2500
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Selover Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved