Milltown - Julian E. Szurley died Sunday, November 29, 2020, at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick after a courageous battle with cancer. He was 88.



Born in Elizabeth to the late John and Helen (Drogon) Szurley, he lived in Elizabeth and Linden before moving to Milltown in 1963. He was a customer service agent in air cargo at Eastern Airlines for 34 years and with ACI in Elizabeth for nine years before retiring in 2000.



Mr. Szurley was a communicant of St. Bartholomew R.C. Church in East Brunswick. He served as president of the Milltown Jaycees and was Cub Master of the Cub Scouts, Pack #33 in Milltown for 10 years.



A veteran of the United States Navy, he served aboard the USS Boxer CVA-21 during the Korean War. He was a member of the American Legion, Joyce Kilmer Post #25 in Milltown.



Surviving are his wife Carolyn (Hudak) Szurley; two daughters - Linda Hurlburt and her husband Larry of Jim Thorpe, Pennsylvania and Diane Murray and her husband Keith of New Market, Tennessee; his grandson Christopher Harris and his wife Breanna of North Brunswick; and step grandchildren - Sara, Hayley and Lucas Barnick, all of Leola, Pennsylvania and Stuart Hurlburt and his wife Dani and Michael Hurlburt, all of Centreville, Maryland.



Visitation will be 9:00 AM to 10:30 AM Thursday at Selover Funeral Home, 555 Georges Road, North Brunswick followed by a 10:30 AM funeral service at Selover Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Holy Cross Burial Park in South Brunswick









